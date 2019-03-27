85-Year-Old Man Viciously Assaulted Outside San Fransisco Planned Parenthood (VIDEO)

An 85-year-old man was brutally assaulted on two separate occasions outside a San Fransisco Planned Parenthood last week by an unnamed assailant.

The victim, who Life News referred to as Ron, is a 40 Days for Life leader who frequently prayed outside abortion clinics and has lead the 40 Days for Life group in San Fransisco for “years.” Life News referred to him as “one of the most loving and dedicated long-time 40 Days for Life leaders.”

On Tuesday, March 19, the assailant approached Ron and threw the pro-life sign, pamphlets, and table into the street. The assailant also knocked Ron and another man to the ground.

Again on Thursday, March 21, the assailant returned and tried to ride away with Ron’s pro-life banner.

When Ron chased after him to retrieve it, the assailant viciously and repeatedly kicked Ron, saying, “Old man, stay on the ground. Stay on the ground old man, unless you want to get hurt.”

Law enforcement took statements from the victims, but the assailant has not yet been identified.

Life News reports that “Planned Parenthood allegedly has video surveillance of the area including the attacks, but it has been initially reported that they are unwilling to release the video or assist in the pending investigation.”

“40 Days for Life will always support and defend its vigilant and peaceful prayer volunteers,” Matt Britton, the General Counsel for 40 Days for Life, said in a statement. “As a former elected prosecutor, I have reviewed thousands of cases of violence, and anyone who would make such a brutal, vicious assault and robbery of an elderly, peaceful man should end up in the penitentiary where he can do no more harm.”

Ron will be represented by Life Legal.

“The vicious attack against our elderly client is intolerable,” said Allison Aranda, Life Legal Senior Counsel and former Prosecutor of the Year. “We will pursue all legal avenues to see that justice is served and that the freedom to speak freely on the public sidewalk without threat of physical violence is protected no matter the message. As a former prosecutor, I trust that the San Francisco District Attorney’s office will pursue all legal charges against the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”

Planned Parenthood did not respond to a request from The Daily Caller News Foundation to comment on this incident.

