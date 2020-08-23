80-year-old grandfather dies after vicious beating in grocery store bathroom; surveillance video leads to suspect arrest

A family is in mourning after an 80-year-old grandfather died, possibly as a result of a vicious beating in a grocery store bathroom during a robbery. Police later apprehended a suspect after obtaining surveillance video.

The troubling incident unfolded in Lancaster, California.

Roberto Flores Lopez was found badly beaten in the restroom of a Superior Grocers after what appeared to be a robbery in July. According to his family, his extensive injuries included “five broken ribs, broken eyes socket, multiple facial fractures, mental trauma.”

The victim was hospitalized and released to go home, but had to return to the hospital later. He died on Wednesday, a month after the assault. It was unclear if the man died from the injuries sustained in the incident. TheBlaze has reached out to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for comment. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --