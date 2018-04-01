8-year-old girl with 3D-printed hand throws out first pitch at Padres game

True Pundit

Eight-year-old Hailey Dawson stepped up to the mound Saturday and threw out the first pitch for the San Diego Padres.

Hailey was born with Poland Syndrome, a birth defect that left her without three fingers on her right hand, but it hasn’t stopped her.

Hailey has a 3D-printed hand that allows her to grab, grasp and even throw a baseball. The 3D-printed hand has been three years in the making. Students and faculty from Hughes College of Engineering collaborated to make the creation.

Now, with her 3D-printed hand, Hailey and her family are using their love for baseball to create awareness about Poland Syndrome.

