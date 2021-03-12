8 House Republicans Vote for Democrat Gun Control Bill

A significant gun control measure mandating universal background checks passed the Democrat-controlled House Thursday with the help of eight Republicans.

CNN reports the eight Republicans were:

  • Vern Buchanan of Florida
  • Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
  • Maria Salazar of Florida
  • Andrew Garbarino of New York
  • Chris Smith of New Jersey
  • Fred Upton of Michigan
  • Carlos Gimenez of Florida
  • Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Vox noted that Fitzpatrick (pictured), Smith, and Upton not only voted for the gun control measure but actually “co-sponsored it.” – READ MORE

