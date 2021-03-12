8 House Republicans Vote for Democrat Gun Control Bill

A significant gun control measure mandating universal background checks passed the Democrat-controlled House Thursday with the help of eight Republicans.

CNN reports the eight Republicans were:

Vern Buchanan of Florida

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

Maria Salazar of Florida

Andrew Garbarino of New York

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Fred Upton of Michigan

Carlos Gimenez of Florida

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Vox noted that Fitzpatrick (pictured), Smith, and Upton not only voted for the gun control measure but actually “co-sponsored it.” – READ MORE

