78-Year-Old Woman Kicked In Face On NYC Subway, Bleeds As Onlookers Do Nothing (VIDEO)

A man was caught on video kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face on a New York City subway as others watched on earlier in March.

The video shows others on the train filming with their phones and yelling.

“This is an extremely disturbing video,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said, according to the New York Post on Friday.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email the incident occurred March 10 around 3 a.m.

“The individual is described as a male Black, approximately 40-years-old, 6’0″, 180 lbs., with a black goatee,” NYPD told TheDCNF. “He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses, and black pants.”

Nobody immediately called the police, the Post reported.

“It’s terrible,” an MTA worker said, according to the Post. “I can’t believe something like that could happen.”

The woman was treated for swelling, cuts to the face and bleeding, according to NYPD.

This is not the first altercation that has occurred on or near a New York City subway. An MS-13 gang member was taken into custody in February after allegedly killing a man at a subway station.

Follow Neetu on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]