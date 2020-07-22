74 New Yorkers Tested for Coronavirus Got False Positive Results

Seventy-four Long Island, New York, residents tested for the coronavirus this month received false positive results, according to a report.

The impacted patients went in for testing between July 9 and July 14, according to Sunrise Medical Laboratories in Hicksville, New York.

Sunrise told Newsday that about 1.5 percent of patients tested during that time were affected and that it was an “isolated incident does not impact any patients who received a negative result during that time or testing performed at any other time or by any other facility.”

Sunrise added that it was a “possible COVID-19 specimen contamination issue.”

The lab did not disclose how many tests it performs per week or how many tests total were affected by the false positives. – READ MORE

