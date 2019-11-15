70 Percent of Democrats Are Increasingly Mad, Lonely, Because of Politics

Over 70 percent of Democrats say the current state of politics is making them feel angry about America.

The data comes from a poll conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Axios on HBO. These numbers may not be surprising, given that 96 percent of Democrats disapprove of how Trump is handling the presidency, according to the latest Quinnipiac poll.

If you trust media like Democrats tend to you will go insanehttps://t.co/TNmTluxiTW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 11, 2019

But the numbers do illustrate an increasingly contentious and politically divided nation. President Trump has consistently framed Democrats as being angry and unhinged, and in this poll, Democrats say they are becoming increasingly angry over the last five years. – READ MORE