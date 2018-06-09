Security World
7 ISIS Terrorists Killed In Failed Suicide Bombing
Forces belonging to the Maghawir al-Thawra (MaT), a U.S. and coalition backed Syrian militia group, engaged and killed seven ISIS terrorists earlier this week while manning a security checkpoint near At Tanf, which U.S. military commanders say is “within the 55 km southern Syria de-confliction zone.”
According to officials from the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM), on June 4, a vehicle attempted to bypass the checkpoint. When it was stopped by MaT personnel, seven fighters jumped out of the car and began attacking. One of the fighters detonated an explosive vest.
During the firefight, all seven of the fighters, later identified as members of ISIS, were killed by MaT forces. CENTCOM officials state that there were “no Coalition or partner casualties.” – READ MORE