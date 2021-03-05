6th grade choir teacher separates kids into ‘privileged’ and ‘targeted’ groups in lesson on ‘oppression’

A middle school choir teacher in Minnesota recently taught a class full of sixth-graders about various “types of oppression” by separating students into “privileged” and “targeted” categories, during what the school called a “social-emotional lesson.”

The revelation is just the latest example of educators and administrators force-feeding critical race theory and progressive political ideology to young, impressionable students — often while the social engineering campaign goes completely unnoticed by parents.

Far from receiving musical instruction, students at Sunrise Park Middle School near St. Paul, Minnesota, recently received a heavy dose of intersectional brainwashing from their choir teacher, Odelis Anderson, according to lesson plan documents obtained by TheBlaze.

In an introductory note, Anderson told students, “Last week, we talked about how hard it is to talk about race, and the level of difficulty is different for different people. For people who are privileged, it’s much easier to talk about race and other issues. For people who are not privileged, it’s much harder. Today, we will look at different types of oppression, and whether each of us is in the privileged group or the targeted group.”- READ MORE

