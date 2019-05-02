69% Want Investigation into Obama DOJ’s 2016 Spying

More than two-thirds of Americans want an investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the Russia Collusion Hoax.

This is very bad news for Barack Obama, the corrupt Deep State, their minions in the establishment media, and Democrats.

According to a April 25-28 poll of 1,007 random adults taken for CNN (a far-left fake news outlet), a full 69 percent “think Congress ought to investigate the origins of the Justice Department’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, including 76% of Democrats, 69% of independents and 62% of Republicans.”

And the “origins” of that inquiry means the Obama Justice Department.

Naturally, CNN buried this inconvenient bombshell in its own report on its own poll.

What’s more, public opposition to the non-stop, Democrat-led investigations into President Trump is growing.

In the middle of March, only 38 percent of adults polled believed “Democrats in Congress are doing too much… to investigate Donald Trump.”

Six weeks later, that number jumped to 44 percent. – READ MORE