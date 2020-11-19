644 New Yorkers Dead From COVID Since Andrew Cuomo Published Book About Pandemic Leadership

More than 600 New Yorkers have died from COVID-19 since Oct. 13, the release date of Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo’s self-congratulatory book about his leadership during the pandemic.

In a normal society, Cuomo would have been resoundingly mocked for thinking it was a good idea to write a book about pandemic leadership. Everyone involved in the publication of American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic would be overcome with shame. But we don’t live in a normal society, because American Crisis is currently ranked on Amazon as the top-selling title in the “Forensic Medicine” category.

Cuomo’s actual (abysmal) performance in terms of combating COVID-19 has been repeatedly glossed over by glowing media coverage. At one point, he was considered a legitimate late-entry candidate to win the Democratic presidential nomination. The incessant fawning by professional journalists helped elevate Cuomo, aka the “Love Gov,” to sex symbol status among a certain segment of the deranged liberal population.

The worst offender, CNN, allowed its anchor Chris Cuomo to conduct cheeky, light-hearted interviews with his older brother Andrew about a subject of deadly importance. The interviews, which occasionally involved props, were remarkably devoid of substance, but did yield some viral moments in which the brothers disagreed about who called their mother more often, and resulted in headlines such as: “Chris Cuomo’s Latest Sibling Rivalry Stunt Leaves Governor Andrew Cuomo Laughing Out Loud.” – READ MORE

