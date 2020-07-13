60 Shot, at Least 10 Fatally, over Weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 60 people were shot, 13 fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reports the first fatal shooting took the life of 15-year-old Terrance Malden on Friday afternoon. They note five other teenagers were among those wounded in other shootings that occurred between Friday and Monday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the last fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at 1:45 a.m. Monday, when a 27-year-old man was shot by a passing car as he stood the street. The victim was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 26-year-old was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. Monday while he was “standing on the sidewalk…in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue.” – READ MORE

