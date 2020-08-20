60 Percent of Police Drones Are Chinese Made

Chinese manufacturers produced more than three in five drones used by local and state law enforcement, potentially exposing sensitive geographic and personal data to the Chinese government.

Chinese tech companies have sold or gifted drones to more than 970 law enforcement and first responder agencies across the country, presenting a massive national security risk, according to a new report by John Venable and Lora Ries, senior research fellows at the conservative Heritage Foundation. The authors of the report warn that the Chinese government can compel these companies to cough up sensitive data collected in the United States. The technology could help Beijing identify vulnerabilities in U.S. critical infrastructure and track down the location of American civic leaders.

“There is no separation between Chinese firms and the government,” Venable told the Washington Free Beacon. “When any one of these Chinese drone manufacturers take data back into their system … once it’s back there, the government has direct access to it and they can get anything they want from the company.”

The report comes amid heightened scrutiny of Chinese tech companies operating in the United States. On Monday, the Trump administration imposed additional restrictions on Huawei, a telecommunications giant accused of spying on behalf of Beijing—and banned suppliers from providing U.S.-made chips to the company. The White House also required Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok, a popular social media platform, to a U.S. company to prevent the Chinese government from accessing user data. – READ MORE

