’60 Minutes’ honcho Jeff Fager out at CBS, network claims exit ‘not directly related’ to sex misconduct allegations

High-powered “60 Minutes” executive producer Jeff Fager is leaving CBS “effective immediately” amid sexual misconduct allegations, but the network said his abrupt exit is not directly related to the claims made against him by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow in The New Yorker.

“Jeff Fager is leaving the company effective immediately,” said CBS News president David Rhodes in a memo to staffers, which was quickly circulated to media reporters Wednesday.

“This action today is not directly related to the allegations surfaced in press reports, which continue to be investigated independently. However, he violated company policy and it is our commitment to uphold those policies at every level,” Rhodes wrote.

Fager, considered one of the most powerful media executives in the nation, issued a statement to Fox News that is consistent with CBS’ memo. – READ MORE

Sil Lai Abrams Claims Nbc News Refused To Air Her Rape Allegations Against Rap Mogul Russell Simmons And Extra Host A.j. Calloway.

What’s more, MSNBC’s disgraced weekend anchor, Joy Reid, the woman Abrams trusted to tell her story, is now throwing Abrams under the bus.

This Hollywood Reporter bombshell comes just days after an NBC whistleblower accused the far-left network of protecting movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who, among many other countless allegations, stands as an accused serial rapist.

Ronan Farrow worked on the story for eight months at NBC News, and even though he had audio tape from an undercover police operation in which Weinstein admits to groping a model and numerous other women, even though Farrow had numerous sources confirming Weinstein’s alleged predations, the network refused to run the story.

Farrow eventually ended up running it two months later at the New Yorker and won the Pulitzer Prize. – READ MORE