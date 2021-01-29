6 Democrat Cities That Ended Lockdowns After Biden’s Inauguration

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the United States in early 2020, multiple states and cities run by Democrats imposed what they claimed to be preventative and protective measures to combat the virus. Businesses, including restaurants, were forced to close in a shuttered fashion, going from outdoor-only to takeout-only to – in some cases – closed completely.

Residents were instructed to stay at home, unless they were protesting in favor of the Democratic Party or Black Lives Matter.

Since Biden’s electoral victory, however, several of the most vocal pro-lockdown Democrats – who have steered their cities and states to near economic collapse – seem to have suddenly discovered the importance of opening their economies. Surely, it’s just a coincidence?

California — Gov. Gavin Newsom

On Monday January 25th, California Governor Gavin Newsom “lifted mandatory stay-home orders across California.” Restaurants in Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Santa Clara, San Mateo and Marin counties — almost every Bay Area county — have announced that they will restart outdoor dining immediately. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also announced that outdoor dining at restaurants in San Francisco would restart on Thursday.

L.A. County will allow outdoor dining to restart on Friday, and San Diego County will also be allowing businesses to partially reopen.

Lifting the statewide stay-at-home order “means counties will return to the colored tier system that existed before December’s order.” – READ MORE

