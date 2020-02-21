6.1 Million Individuals Off Food Stamps Under Donald Trump

Approximately 6.1 million individuals dropped off the food stamp rolls since President Donald Trump’s first full month in office in February 2017, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA data showed that 6,074,074 individuals discontinued their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) between February 2017— when the president completed his first full month in office— and November 2019.

Household participation in SNAP declined as well, with 2,489,315 households discontinuing SNAP.

There are currently 36,223,717 individuals and 18,448,588 households that are participating in SNAP.

When Trump took office, 42,297,791 individuals and 20,937,903 households were enrolled in SNAP.

Trump recently made it a point in his annual State of the Union address to stress that he helped the poor move off welfare to find jobs with his recent enactment of work requirements. – READ MORE

