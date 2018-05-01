50 underage girls in four states mailed creepy packages at school, putting parents, FBI on alert

Creepy, unsolicited packages sent to two girls at an Alabama elementary school have prompted a probe to find out who’s behind more than 50 similar packages ordered for underage girls in at least three other states, the FBI said.

Alabama school officials warned parents about the packages Sunday after the two Phenix City girls received the parcels over the course of the last week, the Covington County District Attorney’s Office said. The packages contained food and a letter signed “Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM.,” authorities said.

“Each order included the name of the girl and the address of the elementary school she attends,” the district attorney’s office said in a Facebook post. “The same IP address has also appeared on websites discussing girls’ underwear and types of music to listen to when he visits his pen pal in Phenix City.” – READ MORE

