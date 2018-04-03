Politics
50 PERCENT: Trump Outpaces Obama In Approval Ratings
President Donald Trump’s approval rating hit 50 percent in Rasmussen’s daily presidential tracking poll Monday, which puts him ahead of his predecessor at the same point in the presidency.
The last time Trump hit 50 percent in the Rasmussen tracking poll was February 27. At the time, he was generally within the 47-50 percent range. The President’s approval rating outpaces that of former President Barack Obama, who sat at 46 percent in Rasmussen’s tracking poll on April 2, 2010.
Obama was at 46% on 4/2/10… pic.twitter.com/khXmSjS77j
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) April 2, 2018
Trump’s approval ratings have steadily climbed in other, less-favorable polls with aggregator FiveThirtyEight putting his overall approval at 40 percent, with a 53.2 percent disapproval rating.- READ MORE
