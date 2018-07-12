5-Year-Old Writes Own Obituary Before Dying from Rare Cancer (Video)

For nine months, a set of parents from Iowa watched their son battle a rare form of pediatric cancer. Last week, 5-year-old Garrett Matthias died.

Once doctors told the family Garrett’s cancer was terminal, they knew they could not put off learning of how their son wanted to be remembered.

“We never necessarily talked about his funeral, so we never had the conversation with him that he was going to die but we had a lot of conversations around, ‘When I die I want to do this,'” Garrett’s mom Emilie told WHO.

The 5-year-old was a fan of all superheroes and a lover of thrash metal music. He was a special kid and his obituary was a reflection of that.

In the weeks and months leading up to his final breaths, parents Ryan and Emilie carefully asked questions to learn how Garrett wanted to be remembered and celebrated.

The obituary starts with the boy introducing himself as “Garrett Michael Boofias,” his name too difficult for him to pronounce.

