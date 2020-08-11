5-Year-Old Gunned Down While Playing Outside With Sisters; Boy Killed With Point-Blank Gunshot to Head

A Wilson, North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly approached a 5-year-old who was playing outside and shot the child in the head.

Darius Sessoms, 25, was apprehended and charged with first degree murder in connection with his alleged role in ending the life of the toddler, according to WRAL. The 25-year-old ran up to Cannon Hinnant, 5, and shot him in the head in front of his two sisters, aged 8 and 9, while they played outside of their home, witnesses told the local outlet.

“My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” Doris Lybrand, who watched the shooting, told WRAL. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

Christina Prezioso, who said she is Cannon’s cousin, has organized a GoFundMe page

“One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.. 5 years old guys!! Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of their child. No child should ever have their future stolen from them,” Prezioso wrote. READ MORE:

