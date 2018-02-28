Security
5-year-old dies after doctor refuses to see her because she was late
Five-year-old Ellie-May Clark and her mother were given 25 minutes to get to an emergency clinic appointment. By the time they spoke to a receptionist, more than 35 minutes had elapsed, so they were sent home and told to come back tomorrow.
Ellie-May died a few hours later on that January night in 2015, in a hospital she was rushed to after her mother found her coughing and blue in the face, WalesOnline reported.
Now investigators in Newport, Wales, are trying to figure out how a child suffering from asthma was turned away by a clinic for being late.
“Ellie-May Clark died of natural causes where the opportunity to provide potentially life-saving treatment was missed,” said the coroner during a hearing. – READ MORE
