5 Men Caught Smuggling Over $70 Million of Columbian Cocaine in Their Luggage

Five men have been arrested in what is thought to be the largest drug seizure in the recorded history of British border force.

The bust happened at Farnborough Airport in England after the men were caught smuggling in over 1,100 pounds of cocaine from Columbia — estimated to be worth $71 million.

The drugs arrived at the airport via private jet on Monday, moments before U.K. Border Force officers approached the plane and its five passengers, according to Fox News.

After questioning those on board, the officers’ suspicions were raised and they wound up finding 15 designer suitcases full of the Class A drug.

“When opened, each case was found to contain between 34 to 37 tape-wrapped packages weighing approximately one kilo each,” said Mike Stepney, who is a Deputy Chief Operating Officer for U.K.’s Border Force.

“We estimate that once cut and sold on the streets in the UK it would have had a potential value in excess of £50 million,” Stepney said. – READ MORE

A U.S. Coast Guard cutter recently returned to port in Oregon with a massive haul of cocaine seized from cartels and transnational crime groups in the Eastern Pacific.

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast was conducting a 50-day counterdrug patrol in the Pacific waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central America, returning to Astoria Dec. 24 with roughly 12,000 pounds of cocaine.

Officials said the seizure carries a street value of more than $180 million wholesale, according to KCPQ.

The Steadfast interdicted five separate boats used for drug running, including one custom built vessel designed specifically to avoid detection.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work and dedication of my crew, and the men and women of the interagency aircrews and support networks ashore,” said Cmdr. Alain Balmaceda, commander of the Steadfast, according to Q13 Fox. “Their teamwork was vital to successfully combating transnational organized crime in drug trafficking zones over the past several months. – READ MORE