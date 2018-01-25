5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Northern California Coast

A magnitude 5.1 quake struck off the Humboldt County coastline just before 9:30 a.m. this morning following a magnitude 5.8 quake that struck in the same region about an hour before, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The geological survey initially reported the quake as a magnitude 4.3.

The second quake struck at a depth of about 2.5 miles about 60 miles off the coast of Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

BREAKING: 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes off Northern California Coast – USGS pic.twitter.com/OXipdA8KFf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018

There is no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning System. – READ MORE

A day after a massive earthquake near Alaska sparked tsunami alerts for the U.S. West Coast, a magnitude 6.2 quake was reported early Wednesday off the coast of Japan, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at 9:50 p.m. local time about 64 miles northeast of the island of Honshu, at a depth of about 24 miles.

Wednesday was much deeper and weaker than the one off the coast of Alaska. No tsunami watches or warnings were issued from the Japan quake, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was just the latest spark of activity this week along the volatile “Ring of Fire” seismic fault system. – READ MORE