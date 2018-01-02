49ers’ Eric Reid ‘Completely Fine’ if Teams Shun Him Over His Anthem Protests

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid says he is prepared to go into retirement, if no team picks him up because of his two seasons of protesting during the playing of the national anthem.

Reid will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017 football season, but he seems to feel that he may end up on the outside looking in because of his constant protesting. And he is “completely fine” if he ends up an ex-NFL player, ESPN reports.

In 2016, Reid became the first player to join teammate Colin Kaepernick in his protest by taking a knee during the playing of the nation’s theme. Reid has repeatedly attacked the NFL for leaving Kaepernick unsigned after the former second-string quarterback became a free agent at the end of the 2016 season.

Reid noted that he understood it was “a possibility” that he may end up like his friend and that no team would sign him for next season.

“I wouldn’t use the word concerned,” the payer said. “I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it. The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.” – READ MORE

