49ers’ Cornerback Richard Sherman: ‘I Doubt’ I’ll Visit The White House If We Win The Super Bowl

Though 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman would rather keep his mind focused on winning the Super Bowl, he does, however, “doubt” that he would visit the White House if such a victory was achieved.

“I haven’t thought about it,” Sherman told San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Ostler regarding a White House visit. “We’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it.”

As noted by Mercury News, Sherman enthusiastically visited the White House after the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

“By all accounts, the Seattle Seahawks had a jolly good time at their White House visit,” reported the outlet. “They took selfies. They took a tour of the people’s house. They shook hands and joked with the commander in chief. And the commander in chief joked right back.”

President Obama even joked at the time, “I considered letting Sherman up here to the podium and giving him the mic. But we gotta go in a little bit.” – READ MORE