45 House Republicans Join Movement to Condemn Adam Schiff

Forty-five House Republicans have joined a resolution condemning House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately misrepresenting a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Forty-five Republicans have joined the resolution, sponsored by House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), to condemn Schiff for retelling a fabricated conversation between Trump and Zelensky. Biggs sponsored H. Res. 604, and it quickly gained support throughout the House Republican conference.

When Biggs sponsored the bill, he said that Schiff’s stunt was “inexcusable” to “mislead the American public with such a statement.”

Although a public list of cosponsors only shows 18 Republicans supporting the resolution, an internal GOP list obtained by Breitbart News shows that 45 Republicans have joined the list of GOP lawmakers to condemn Schiff. This represents a growing movement of Republicans to fight back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) and Democrats’ move to impeach Trump. – READ MORE