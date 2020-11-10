43 Shot, 6 Dead In Chicago Weekend Shootings, Four Teens Struck By Gunfire

A total of 43 people were shot, six fatally, in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Among those shot, four teenage boys aged 15 to 17 were hit in separate incidents, Chicago Sun-Times reported.

A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his face inside the driver’s seat of a car that hit a tree, according to the Sun-Times. A 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the back.

Another 24-year-old, a woman, was struck in the shoulder, the Sun-Times reported, and a 25-year-old man was fatally shot gunned down in a vacant lot.

Another male was killed after he was riddled with bullets while sitting inside his car, according to the Sun-Times. Two more men were shot to death in dual incidents less than two hours apart during the weekend, the local outlet reported.

