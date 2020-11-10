43 Shot, 6 Dead In Chicago Weekend Shootings, Four Teens Struck By Gunfire

A total of 43 people were shot, six fatally, in Chicago over the weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Among those shot, four teenage boys aged 15 to 17 were hit in separate incidents, Chicago Sun-Times reported.
A 20-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his face inside the driver’s seat of a car that hit a tree, according to the Sun-Times. A 24-year-old male was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot in the back.
Another 24-year-old, a woman, was struck in the shoulder, the Sun-Times reported, and a 25-year-old man was fatally shot gunned down in a vacant lot.
Another male was killed after he was riddled with bullets while sitting inside his car, according to the Sun-Times. Two more men were shot to death in dual incidents less than two hours apart during the weekend, the local outlet reported.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected] – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --