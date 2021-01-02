42 People In West Virginia Mistakenly Given Regeneron Antibodies Instead Of Vaccines

In keeping with the news of our flawless national roll-out of various Covid vaccines (which you will now potentially need to do such mundane things such as attend the movies), it was reported yesterday that 42 people in West Virginia actually wound up receiving Regeneron’s Antibody Treatment instead of the Moderna vaccine they were supposed to get.

“The 42 individuals received the antibody product at a vaccination clinic hosted by staff at the Boone County Health Department,” a statement from the West Virginia National Guard said.

The release said that the Joint Interagency Task Force did not believe there is any risk of harm to these 42 individuals. The PR was also happy to report that aside from the 42 massive screw-ups, there were no additional screw-ups to report. The press releases actually says, under “KEY POINTS”: “No other individuals were administered the antibody instead of the vaccine at any point in time in West Virginia.”

The West Virginia National Guard then went on to note that “all vaccine related protocols have been reviewed and strengthened” and that “7,855 West Virginians were vaccinated yesterday across the state”.- READ MORE

