42% Of Americans Say They Can’t Afford Vacation

A staggering 42% of Americans surveyed by Bankrate say they chose to skip taking a vacation over the past year due to finances, while around a third reported that they are less able to afford one now versus five years ago (though 26% reported just the opposite), according to Bloomberg.

More than two-thirds of U.S. adults opted out of a recreational activity due to the cost at some point in the past year, the study found. You can’t blame them. Trade tensions have economists projecting the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 35 per cent. U.S. student debt is over $1.5 trillion. Almost 40 per cent of Americans think the economy is “not so good” or “poor.” –Bloomberg

Half of those surveyed said that the activities they skipped were too expensive to begin with or not a good value, 41% said they wanted to save money for other things, and 43% reported not having enough money in general after basic expenses were paid. – READ MORE