$400G in GoFundMe cash for homeless vet is gone, lawyer claims

The $400,000 raised through a GoFundMe account to support a homeless veteran in Philadelphia after he gave his last bit of money to help a stranded motorist is reportedly drained.

A lawyer representing Johnny Bobbitt, whose story garnered national attention last year after he gave Kate McClure his last $20 to fill up her gas tank, told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Tuesday that news of the depleted account “came as a complete surprise.”

Chris Fallon, the lawyer, said he became aware of the financial standing of his client’s account after a conference call with attorneys for McClure and her boyfriend Mark D’Amico — the couple who started the GoFundMe account for Bobbitt after his kind gesture, promising him a home.

“It completely shocked me when I heard,” Fallon told the paper.

Bobbitt’s attorneys requested that the couple remain in New Jersey, surrender their passports, post a bond and restrict access to their bank accounts after they failed to meet a court-ordered deadline to deliver any remaining money from the GoFundMe account, according to the paper. – READ MORE