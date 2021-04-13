40% Of Marines Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine

Just under 40 percent of US Marines are refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data obtained by CNN.

According to the report, 38.9% of Marines – with an average age of 25, putting them at roughly 0.18% risk of death, are refusing to take the jab – which doesn’t prevent one from getting COVID-19, falling ill, or transmitting it. Who could have guessed that extraordinarily fit people with a minimal chance of death don’t want to inject the most rushed vaccine in history.

“The Navy and Marine Corps are providing substantial educational information broadly, and working with commands to ensure Marines, Sailors, and beneficiaries have accurate information regarding the safety and efficacy of the vaccines to encourage individuals to get immunized,” said Marines spokesman, Capt. Andrew Wood, in a statement to The Hill, adding “We continue to make the vaccine available to Marines, Sailors, civilians, contractors and authorized beneficiaries based on the prioritization schedule listed in the population schema.”

According to the data, approximately 75,500 marines have been vaccinated, while 48,000 have declined. The overall acceptance rate is 61.1%. The figures include active-duty, reserves, and the Individual Mobilization Augmentee Marines, according to the CNN report.- READ MORE

