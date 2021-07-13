40% Of Brits Want Mask Mandates In Place Forever, Unvaccinated Permanently Banned From Foreign Travel’ New Poll Finds

A new poll finds that 40 per cent of Brits want mask mandates to remain in place forever, while almost half think unvaccinated people should be permanently banned from foreign travel.

“New polling by Ipsos MORI for the Economist suggests that a high percentage of Brits believe a number of lockdown restrictions should stay in place “permanently”, including nighttime curfews (19%), travel quarantine (35%), and face masks (a whopping 40%!),” reports LockdownSceptics.

“Well over 40% of Brits also believe that only those who have been vaccinated against Covid – and are able to prove it – should be allowed to travel abroad (again, “permanently”).”

NEW: @ipsosmori polling for The Economist shows some Brits support anti-covid restrictions *permanently*, regardless of covid risk. Inc: – 19% for nighttime curfews

– 26% for closing casinos and clubs

– 35% for travel quarantine

– 40% for maskshttps://t.co/bcYpSbCFNB pic.twitter.com/I7K3fEn2YC — Matthew Holehouse (@mattholehouse) July 8, 2021

In other words, almost half of the population never want to unmuzzle and think those who haven’t taken the jab should remain under de facto lockdown forever.

That will be music to the ears of government adviser and lifetime Communist Party member Susan Michie, who when asked how long social distancing and mask mandates should remain in place, replied “forever.” – READ MORE

