4-year-old boy found violently murdered in Dallas. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect.

A 4-year-old boy was found violently murdered and police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect who might have been caught on video kidnapping the victim.

The disturbing incident unfolded Saturday morning in Dallas when a jogger found the boy’s body in the middle of a street.

Dallas police said the matter is being investigated as a murder.

Investigators initially said they believed a “single individual” killed the boy with an “edged weapon” based on the condition of the body.

The woman who said she found the body of the child spoke to KTVT-TV about what happened. She said that she went out to jog that morning because it was such a beautiful day outside. She said she was startled to see the boy lying in the street and called 911.

“That image that I saw, I just can’t erase it. To see a child covered in blood in the middle of the street, it’s truly traumatizing,” said the woman, who added that the boy wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --