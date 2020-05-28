4 Minneapolis officers fired in death of black man after video shows officer pinning knee against his neck

Four Minneapolis police officers linked to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pinned his knee against the suspect’s neck as he struggled to breathe, were fired Tuesday, Mayor Jacob Frey said.

“This is the right call,” Frey added in a statement on Twitter.

Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the incident Tuesday afternoon. Initially, the officers involved had been placed on paid leave but their status was soon changed to an outright firing.

“When Mayor Frey appointed me as chief of the Minneapolis police department, I was very steadfast and strong on what our department vision, values and culture change would be moving forward. One of those pillars is sanctity of life,” Arradondo said. “We know there are inherent dangers in the profession of policing but the vast majority of the work we do never require the use of force.”

The incident, which was caught on film, caused a huge uproar and prompted calls for dismissal almost immediately.

The FBI also has been called to investigate the incident.

In a video shared on social media early Tuesday, Floyd is heard yelling, “I cannot breathe! I cannot breathe!” as bystanders gathered. He said, “Don’t kill me!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --