‘4% Is Broken!’ — Donald Trump Celebrates Low Unemployment Numbers

President Donald Trump Celebrated April’s 3.9 Percent Unemployment Number On Twitter Friday Morning, Pointing Out That The Rate Had Finally Fallen Below Four Percent.

“JUST OUT: 3.9% Unemployment. 4% is Broken!” he wrote.

The United States economy added 164,000 jobs in April, as unemployment fell to 3.9 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That marks a new 18-year low.

The unemployment rate for black Americans fell to a low of 6.6 percent, the lowest rate on record, and Hispanic unemployment tied its record low of 4.8 percent. – READ MORE

