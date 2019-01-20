4 border activists convicted of entering refuge, aiding illegal immigrants

Four women were found guilty by a federal judge Friday of illegally entering a national wildlife refuge near the U.S.-Mexico border to leave food and water for illegal immigrants crossing the Arizona desert.

The women were volunteers with No More Deaths, a group fighting to end deaths of illegal immigrants crossing the sometimes treacherous desert landscapes along the border, according to reports.

Prosecutors said Natalie Hoffman had been driving a vehicle inside the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Arizona on Aug. 13, 2017, and leaving 1-gallon water jugs and cans of beans, reports said.

She was also accused of entering the refuge without a permit. The other three women — Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco-McCormick — were with Hoffman when they encountered a U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer inside the refuge.

They were found guilty of entering the area without a permit and abandoning personal property. – READ MORE