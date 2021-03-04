$350 Billion Covid “Bailout” To States, Cities, And Counties: Here Are Biggest Winners And Losers

This week, the U.S. House passed, along party lines, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A vote in the U.S. Senate is expected soon. Buried within the 591-page bill is a $350 billion bailout for 50 states, tribal governments, U.S. territories, and more than 30,000 cities and counties.

Our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com finally located the $350 billion allocation, line-by-line, in a supplemental database hidden on the back end of the House Oversight Committee’s website.

We mapped the data to each of the 50 states. Click here to see how much taxpayer money Congress earmarked your hometown to receive from the COVID “relief” bill.

Congress tried to hide these line-by-line appropriations, but thanks to technology and the internet, you can search it for yourself.

Here’s a summary of our oversight findings — our top-down state analysis uses figures found in the Congressional Research Service (CRS) report issued 3/3/2021. – READ MORE

