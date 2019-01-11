32 Republican Senators Sponsor National Reciprocity Legislation

Thirty-two Republican Senators Are Sponsoring National Reciprocity Legislation For Law-abiding Citizens Traveling Outside Their Home State With A Concealed Handgun.

The legislation is titled, Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act, and was introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). The 31 co-sponsors are John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), John Hoeven (R-ND), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), Jerry Moran (R-KS), David Perdue (R-GA), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jim Risch (R-ID), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Richard Shelby (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), John Thune (R-SD), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

Breitbart News has a press release on the legislation in which Cornyn is quoted saying:

This bill focuses on two of our country’s most fundamental constitutional protections– the Second Amendment’s right of citizens to keep and bear arms and the Tenth Amendment’s right of states to make laws best-suited for their residents. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance this important legislation for law-abiding gun owners nationwide.

The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act "allows law-abiding citizens to exercise their fundamental right to self-defense while they are traveling or temporarily living away from home." It does this by allowing "individuals with concealed carry privileges in their home state to conceal carry in any other states that also allow concealed carry."