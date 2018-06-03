30-Year-Old Who Refused To Move Out Of Parents’ Home Calls Cops On Dad Over Legos

On Friday, a New York millennial who made headlines for refusing to vacate his parents’ home was ordered by a judge to leave the residence after his parents were forced into taking him to court. Before leaving the home, though, Michael Rotondo called the cops on his father over some Lego toys.

According to Fox News, Rotondo, 30, told reporters that his dad would not let him search in the basement for his 8-year-old son’s Legos, so he called the police. “Instead, the father offered to look for specific items and, if he found them, bring them out. The Legos were found after police arrived,” reports the outlet.

Speaking of the Legos, an irritated Rotondo told the Post-Standard of Syracuse: “This isn’t a game show. I don’t have to guess what’s behind Door No. 1.”

After shoving his station wagon with his belongs, and calling the cops on his dad over Legos, the 30-year-old was briefly delayed in his departure from mommy and daddy — he ran into car trouble. “His car, which has a broken coolant system, took a few tries to start. During his car trouble, he told reporters he said goodbye ‘more or less’ to his parents before jumping into his rumbling station wagon,” reports Fox. – READ MORE

