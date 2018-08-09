30-Year-Old Bernie Clip Shows Him Agreeing With Trump: Media’s Untrustworthy (VIDEO)

It’s now an unshakable tenet of liberal ideology that you can’t criticize the media. (Unless it’s Fox News, then criticize away!) If the president utters the merest word about CNN or MSNBC or any other traditional news outlet, the establishment media freaks out.

Do you know who agrees with him, though? Bernie Sanders.

Well, at least he did. Back during the 1980s, when Comrade Sanders was beginning his slow slog up the mountain of Vermont politics, he was caught on camera actually making sense.“In general — not in general, but as is the fact, mass media in this country is owned by very, very wealthy people,” Sanders said.

“And you can be damn sure that when you own and control this country, you own and control the media.

“Now, we do have a free media,” Sanders continued. “A free society.”

“And, for a mere six or seven billion dollars, anyone in this room could probably buy CBS.” – READ MORE

Marine veteran and deputy editor of The Daily Caller News Foundation, Dave Brooks, called out a CNN opinion piece on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday for comparing journalists to military soldiers.

“Let’s start with the obvious point. The vast majority of journalists didn’t sign up to protect our nation and values,” Brooks said.

The op-ed, written by Notre Dame professor Joseph Holt and titled ‘The Press Isn’t The Enemy, It’s The Protector,” tried to compare members of the media with soldiers in the military.

“This professor wasn’t even talking about journalists who do put themselves in harm’s way. He was talking about White House reporters who go to the press briefings and instead of asking questions, they pull out a soapbox and deliver sermons until Sarah Sanders shuts them down,” Brooks said.

“Then they head to Twitter like it’s their personal diaries and make the stories about themselves,” he added. “To compare the two does a disservice to our service members and those men and women who signed up to protect the nation.”

“A lot of us are very awkward talking about our service,” he said. “Many of us, myself included, never saw themselves in the line of fire. Never had to fire their weapon in combat. But we went to our jobs every day and we tried to do what we could do and leave the military a better placed than they found it.”- READ MORE

