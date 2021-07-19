3 Texas House Democrats Test Positive for COVID-19 After Fleeing to DC

Three of the Texas Democrats who flew to Washington this week to stymie efforts to pass election reform legislation have tested positive for COVID-19.

One member tested positive on Friday night and immediately informed colleagues, the Texas House Democrat Caucus said in a statement to news outlets. Caucus members and staff took rapid tests, which all came back negative, but two more members tested positive on Saturday morning.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

All three members are fully vaccinated against the virus, the caucus said. Fully vaccinated refers to people who have received both Moderna or Pfizer jabs, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks have elapsed following their final shot.

“The House Democratic Caucus is following all CDC guidance and protocols. This is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions,” Chris Turner, the state House Democratic Caucus Chairman, said in a statement.

“We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work,” he added. – READ MORE

