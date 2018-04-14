3 More California Cities Vote to Opt Out of State’s Sanctuary Law

The Newport Beach city council voted unanimously earlier this week to challenge California’s sanctuary law, joining a dozen other cities that are not interested in complying with the sanctuary policies.

It’s the third city in the past two days to take such action, joining about a dozen others in recent weeks.

“It’s a tool in the toolbox for our police to help keep criminals off the street,” Newport Beach Councilman Scott Peotter said of the vote against the law.

He said the issue is not about opposition to immigrants – as critics allege – but about keeping “illegal alien criminals” from re-entering the community. – READ MORE

