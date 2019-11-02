3 months ago, Kamala Harris mocked Tulsi Gabbard for not being a ‘top-tier’ candidate. A new poll now shows Gabbard leading Harris.

It was only three months ago that Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) was taunting Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) for not being a “top-tier” candidate.

The tables have turned.

A new poll now puts Gabbard ahead of Harris in the fight for the party’s 2020 nomination.

During the second Democratic presidential debate on July 31, Gabbard went after Harris for her record as a prosecutor and as California attorney general. It was an attack Harris did not see coming.

Gabbard blasted Harris for putting “over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations,” for “block evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so,” for having “kept people in prison behind their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state,” and for fighting “to keep a cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst way.”

The verbal beating Gabbard delivered resulted in “#KamalaHarrisDestroyed” trending on Twitter a day later. The Harris campaign responded by alleging that Russian bots might have been helping Gabbard’s campaign. (A couple months later, twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would make similar comments about Gabbard’s campaign.) – READ MORE