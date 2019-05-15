3 Florida radio stations plan to air Trump speeches every hour, every day until 2020 election

All Trump, all the time?

Not quite, but three radio stations in Florida have vowed to air President Trump’s speeches every hour of every day until the 2020 election.

The stations disclosed the plan after the president spoke last week at a rally in the Florida Panhandle and promised $448 million in relief aid for Florida communities that were devastated by last year’s Category 5 Hurricane Michael.

“No games, no gimmicks, no delays,” Trump said to a delighted audience in Panama City Beach. “We’re just doing it.”

Three Bay County stations – WRBA-FM, WKNK-FM and WASJ-FM – said they will broadcast two-minute excerpts of the president's speeches every hour of every day until the end of the 2020 election, said Samuel Rogatinsky, a Fort Lauderdale-based attorney.