3 Dead, 3 Injured In Random Illinois Bowling Alley Shooting, Police Say

A man was arrested after six people were shot, three fatally, in what police called a random attack at an Illinois bowling alley Saturday.

Law enforcement arrived at Don Carter Lanes around 6:55 p.m. and apprehended the suspect, who was described as a 37-year-old white male, without discharging their firearms, Police Chief Dan O’Shea said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The three wounded victims were transported to local hospitals, two of whom were said to be teenagers, the local outlet reported.

“Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area,” Rockford Police wrote on in a Saturday tweet.

“Please continue to stay away from Don Carter’s area on East State Street,” the department continued in a later social media post. “It’s still an active situation and officers are continuing to clear the area.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara grieved for the families of the victims in a statement over the weekend.



“My thoughts are with the families of those who lost loved ones,” McNamara said, according to USA Today. “I’m also thinking of those who were injured and my hopes are with them for a quick and full recovery.”