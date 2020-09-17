3 brothers in their 30s accused of raping a 10-year-old girl after she ran from them and locked herself in a bathroom

Three brothers in their 30s stand accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Louisiana. Two of the suspects are in custody at the time of this reporting, while one remains on the loose.

According to WVUE-TV, authorities took 35-year-old Raul Paz-Perez and 35-year-old Wilmer Paz-Perez of Kenner, Louisiana, into custody on charges of first-degree rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13.

A third sibling, 31-year-old Elder Paz-Perez, is on the loose and is wanted for first-degree rape.

The incident in question reportedly took place on Sept. 9 at a Kenner-area home in which the unnamed 10-year-old girl lives. The Paz-Perez brothers reportedly shared the residence with the child. Elder is reportedly the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Three days after the alleged incident, the young girl told a family member that the three had raped her.

According to authorities, the three were home alone with the child when they reportedly made sexual advances toward her. During the advances, the three reportedly offered the child money for sex. Fearful, the child was said to have locked herself in one of the home’s bathrooms. – READ MORE

