3 Arrested Amid Investigation Into Allegations of ‘Rape Table,’ Extreme Hazing of Customs Officers at Newark Airport

Three customs officers have been arrested following a bombshell I-Team report exposing allegations of extreme hazing of colleagues at Newark Airport, authorities said Wednesday.

In July, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced it had disbanded an elite passenger screening team at Newark Airport and disciplined 11 officers in the wake of the initial I-Team report in May. The move was made two days after the exclusive I-Team report, but not revealed until two months later.

The officers, including three supervisors, were stripped of their firearms, badges and access to sensitive databases, and placed on administrative duty. The suspensions were disclosed in a letter from acting CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan to U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-New Jersey). – READ MORE