27-year-old man plans to sue his parents for having him without his consent: ‘They had me for their joy and their pleasure’

A 27-year-old Indian man plans to sue his parents — with whom he admits to having a good relationship — because they brought him into the world without his consent.

Raphael Samuel of New Delhi said that children aren’t indebted to their parents and that children should ask their mothers and fathers “for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you.”

“I want to tell all Indian kids that they don’t owe their parents anything,” Samuel told India’s The Print. “I love my parents, and we have a great relationship, but they had me for their joy and their pleasure.”

He added, “My life has been amazing, but I don’t see why I should put another life through the rigamarole of school and finding a career, especially when they didn’t ask to exist.”

Samuel’s belief is part of a system called “anti-natalism,” which promotes the notion that children shouldn’t be forced to be born, especially at the expense of the planet.

“Other Indian people must know that it is an option not to have children, and to ask your parents for an explanation as to why they gave birth to you,” he explained. – READ MORE