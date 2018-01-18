26 States Urge Trump To Finally Get Rid Of Obama’s Global Warming Rule

Twenty-six states and state agencies signed onto a letter asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to repeal former President Barack Obama’s global warming regulation for power plants.

The coalition, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, filed comments in support of the EPA repealing the Clean Power Plan (CPP) on the grounds it’s an “unlawful” federal power grab and violates the Clean Air Act.

“The Power Plan’s binding emission limits require States to shift electricity generation from coal-fired plants to natural gas-fired plants and renewable sources,” Morrisey’s coalition wrote in comments submitted to the EPA Wednesday.

“This federally imposed policy interferes with the States’ authority to manage the mix of energy generation within their own borders,” the states wrote.

The EPA proposed repealing the CPP in October, striking a major blow to Obama’s global warming legacy. The EPA finalized the CPP in 2015, which aimed to cut carbon dioxide emissions from power plants 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. – READ MORE

This Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the NAACP wants man-made global warming to be seen as a civil rights issue, arguing King’s vision of a society free of racial injustice can’t be achieved without addressing warming.

“We see climate change as a civil rights issue,” Jacqueline Patterson, head of the NAACP’s environmental and climate justice program, said in an online radio spotfor the Yale Center for Environmental Connection.

Environmental activists have been increasingly framing global warming as a matter of “environmental justice,” since “minority and low-income populations are disproportionately affected by global warming,” Patterson told Yale’s online radio Climate Connections.

Traditionally, such concerns focused on traditional pollutants from factories or vehicles, but the NAACP is expanding it to carbon dioxide, which scientists blame for warming the Earth in recent decades. – READ MORE

Washington state’s Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee warned there were “just 59 days” to save future generations from “an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next.”

Inslee went on a lengthy Twitter rant in efforts to convince the state legislature to pass legislation to tax carbon dioxide emissions.

Washington residents voted down Inslee’s last carbon tax plan by a wide margin in 2016.

We have just 59 days to do our part to save our children from an endless cycle of crop-killing droughts one year, and rivers spilling their banks the next. To save salmon from dying in ever warming rivers, and our forests from being reduced to plumes of ash. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 9, 2018

The state legislature’s session ends in 59 days, on March 8. Democrats have a slim majority in both state legislative chambers.

Inslee wants lawmakers to pass a tax on carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and industrial facilities. – READ MORE

Just when you thought the Big Freeze couldn’t get any worse, here’s Al Gore to twist the knife.

It’s bitter cold in parts of the US, but climate scientist Dr. Michael Mann explains that’s exactly what we should expect from the climate crisis. https://t.co/6UfJ9Xxpq6 — Al Gore (@algore) January 4, 2018

Yep. Where others might see a crisis, Al Gore has spotted a Rahm-Emanuel-style opportunity to promote his renewables scam. This bitter cold, he wants you to know, isn’t a sign that his global warming theory is a busted flush. It’s a sign that he’s even more right than ever before!

Well, you’ve got to admire his chutzpah.

And he’s found the perfect huckster to promote the virtues of his miracle snake oil: none other than Michael “Hockey Stick” Mann.

Wherever you’re shivering, right now, I’d like to set you a challenge. I want you to see if you can get to the end of this article, written by Mann, without being possessed by an unstoppable urge to head to the Arctic with as many RPGs as you can lay your hands on in order to destroy as many polar bears as you can. Or, failing that, to pour some bleach into your nearest colony of snaildarters. – READ MORE