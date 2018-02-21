Security
250 Teachers Sign Up for 50 Seats at Concealed Carry Training Session
Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard K. Jones offered free concealed carry training for 50 teachers and 250 teachers responded within 24 hours.
Breitbart News reported that Jones began advertising the free training on Sunday and the immediate response was 50 emails within 20 minutes.
On February 20 Fox 91 reported the response had jumped to 250 teachers who wanted training. Jones reveled in the opportunity to instruct them, saying, “We have 250 and growing fast. We will start training fast, next week.” – READ MORE
