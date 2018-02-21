True Pundit

Security

250 Teachers Sign Up for 50 Seats at Concealed Carry Training Session

Posted on by
Share:

Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff Richard K. Jones offered free concealed carry training for 50 teachers and 250 teachers responded within 24 hours.

Breitbart News reported that Jones began advertising the free training on Sunday and the immediate response was 50 emails within 20 minutes.

On February 20 Fox 91 reported the response had jumped to 250 teachers who wanted training. Jones reveled in the opportunity to instruct them, saying, “We have 250 and growing fast. We will start training fast, next week.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

250 Teachers Sign Up for 50 Seats at Concealed Carry Training Session | Breitbart
250 Teachers Sign Up for 50 Seats at Concealed Carry Training Session | Breitbart

Sheriff Richard K. Jones offered free concealed carry training for 50 teachers and 250 teachers responded within 24 hours.
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: